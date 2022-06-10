Advertisement

Lexington home seriously damaged in fire

Crews say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building
Crews say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters say it happened around 4 a.m. on Charles Avenue, off Newtown Pike.

Crews were called for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

They say that part of the home has “pretty major” damage. No one was inside at the time.

Siding on a neighboring home was also damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire was reported outside the Fayette County Courthouse after the Jacouri Burns murder trial.
Gunfire reported outside courthouse after Jacouri Burns found not guilty of murder
Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Hammond named Kentucky Softball Player of the Year
WATCH | Hammond named Kentucky Softball Player of the Year
The Lions Club, which puts on the event, said more security was added this year to keep...
Bluegrass Fair organizers putting focus on safety for families
File image
Ky. lawmakers consider new law similar to Tennessee’s dealing with vehicular homicide
McKenna Sun is making the trip to next week to begin preparations for the 65th annual...
Lexington teen competing in Distinguished Young Women national competition