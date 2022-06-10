Lexington home seriously damaged in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters say it happened around 4 a.m. on Charles Avenue, off Newtown Pike.

Crews were called for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

They say that part of the home has “pretty major” damage. No one was inside at the time.

Siding on a neighboring home was also damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

