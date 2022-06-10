Advertisement

Lexington sister city artists create work for Horse Mania

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Artists are putting finishing touches of the fiberglass Horse Mania horses, which will decorate Lexington later this month.

Some of those Horse Mania artists are from around the world, and each of the cities share a common bond.

“All sister cities have a relationship to the equine industry. So it is a natural to bring these folks in to paint for Horse Mania,” LexArts Communications Director Maury Sparrow said.

“So Newmarket is twinned with Lexington, and it is a center for horse racing. Its origins with horse racing go back to Charles II who absolutely loved the sport,” said Nick O’Neill, an artist from Newmarket, England.

Earlier this year, artists competed with ideas for painting a horse for Horse Mania to present their communities.

“We had to come out with a proposal. So I proposed this idea of the sun rising and the horses running up the hill, almost chasing the rising sun,” O’Neill said.

Even though O’Neill’s idea was selected, now comes the hard part— turning that idea into reality.

“Obviously when I proposed it, it was on a small piece of paper. It’s a very different thing when you have to transfer the idea I did on a life-sized mere. So, the first thing that came into my mind was how big the horse was, so panic aside you just have to start get going with it,” O’Neill said.

“It takes a day just seeing the horse and kind of planning in your mind how you’re going to go about it. and the technique they are going to use,” Sparrow said.

Before they are placed around town, you can see all the Horse Mania horses in one place next weekend.

The Horse Mania preview is from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. next Friday and Saturday at Ashland the Henry Clay Estate.

While admission is free, parking is $10 per car.

