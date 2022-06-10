Advertisement

Man enters guilty plea in Scott Co. murder case

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in a Scott County murder case has pled guilty.

Joseph Hicks was re-indicted on several charges, including murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Hicks was accused of killing his then-girlfriend Sheena Baxter.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of 45 years total.

Hicks will formally be sentenced on July 7.

