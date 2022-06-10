Advertisement

Russell County blanks Woodford County 10-0 in state semis

The Yellow Jackets were held to four hits and committed three errors in the loss.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Russell County scored six runs in the fifth inning and beat Woodford County 10-0 in six innings Friday at Kentucky Proud Park to advance to Saturday’s state title game.

The Lakers will face the winner between McCracken County and Saint Xavier Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets were held to four hits and committed three errors in the loss.

This is the first state title game appearance for Russell County.

