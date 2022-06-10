What the cluck? Hen hitches ride on Amazon delivery truck
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are you missing a hen?
Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control says the bird somehow stowed away on an Amazon truck while it was making deliveries Thursday in Madison County and southern Fayette County.
It’s possible there were eggsigent circumstances that might have led to the fowl play. (I’ll see myself out...)
If you received an Amazon delivery Thursday in that area and are missing a chicken give them a call at 859-255-9033 ext. 233.
