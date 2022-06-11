Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storms and temps to increase tomorrow

FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! It shaped up to be a pretty nice evening across the commonwealth with temps in the upper 70s. Cloud cover is likely to increase overnight.

Early Sunday looks similar to today, a few rain showers overnight that should pass by mid-morning. Temps start off in the 60s to the upper 70s and low 80s. This will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Temps top out in the mid-80s. Our next weather story comes in late Sunday and Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in central and eastern Kentucky under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. The problem is the models are having a tough time with this disturbance. If we get enough umph we could see some fire up to be strong and/or severe. If the energy caps out, we may not see anything at all. Monday does kick off our heat wave as a strong upper-level high park over the deep south. This will take temps into the low to mid-90s this week. Factoring in heat and humidity, most of us could feel well over 100+ degrees. Tuesday will likely be the hottest of the week! This will last until Thursday. Typical summertime showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

