Gov. Beshear marks half-year mark since devastating western Ky. tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Within the last six months, people came together to fundraise and help those in need after a tornado outbreak, including an EF-4, tore apart communities. Kentuckians are still determined to rebuild their homes and lives.

Disaster and devastation are just some words used to describe the devastating event.

A retired Army veteran in Bowling Green was one of roughly 1,200 in the city who lost their homes. She says it’s been a slow process.

“For the first month, we were in a hotel, and we finally found a rental property. We’re in a rental property and we’re waiting for our house to be rebuilt,” Tabitha Trowbridge said.

A mother in Dawson Springs said she’s still working through a lot of the lingering pain from that day.

“At the 6-month mark, I didn’t think I would still be crying. I thought it was going to be one of those things that I could pick up and move on,” said Alexis Dunlap.

“I pledged on that day. That while we had been knocked down, we were not knocked out. That we would get back up again, and we would move forward. And six months to the day, were not just up, we’re not just standing on our feet, we are moving forward,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Governor Beshear said this six-month mark is a celebration. He said teams plan to rebuild more than 300 homes within the next year and a half, starting Friday with new homes in Mayfield.

“We are celebrating the first three newly constructed homes since that tornado event came through. Three families are going to get keys to their future, starting right here,” Gov. Beshear said.

And even though the rebuilding has just begun, the governor hopes to piece together those hard-hit communities one step at a time.

“We need assistance just because we had insurance doesn’t mean that it covers every drop. Please, get us back home,” Trowbridge said.

The Team Western Kentucky tornado relief fund has already received more than $50 million in donations.

On Friday, the governor delivered checks for $15 million to Mayfield and $1.2 million to Dawson Springs to cover extra costs there.

