KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64

One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city’s northside Tuesday night.
One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city's northside Tuesday night.(mgn)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Carter County Saturday.

Kentucky State Police tell WKYT it happened around the 161 mile mark of I-64 west.

Westbound traffic is shut down at this time between the Olive Hill exits.

According to KYTC District 9, a detour is set up exit 161 to US 60 W to KY 2.

Drivers can get back onto I-64 at exit 156.

They expect traffic to be impacted for several hours, and to expect heavy traffic.

