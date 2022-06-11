KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash on I-64 in Carter County Saturday.
Kentucky State Police tell WKYT it happened around the 161 mile mark of I-64 west.
Westbound traffic is shut down at this time between the Olive Hill exits.
According to KYTC District 9, a detour is set up exit 161 to US 60 W to KY 2.
Drivers can get back onto I-64 at exit 156.
They expect traffic to be impacted for several hours, and to expect heavy traffic.
