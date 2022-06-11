Advertisement

Lexington Catholic advances to state championship game

The Knights will face undefeated Ballard at 3:00.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic beat McCracken County 6-1 Saturday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium to advance to Sunday’s state title game.

The Knights will face undefeated Ballard at 3:00. The Bruins beat South Warren 11-0 in the second semifinal.

Lexington Catholic opened up a 6-0 lead before the Mustangs scored their first run in the top of the seventh inning. Four different Knights recorded an RBI in the win.

Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year Abby Hammond pitched a complete game, allowing only five hits and one unearned run.

