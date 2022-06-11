NEW YORK (WKYT) - Mo Donegal has won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

This marks the fourth Belmont win for trainer Todd Pletcher. Mo Donegal finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby, but looked the part of the favorite in Saturday’s showdown. All four of his career wins happened in New York.

Nest, also trained by Pletcher, finished in second. Skippylongstocking finished in third.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished in sixth. Mo Donegal paid out $7.20.

MO DONEGAL WINS THE 154TH BELMONT STAKES! pic.twitter.com/LNKIb9dB69 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 11, 2022

