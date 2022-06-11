Advertisement

Mo Donegal wins the 154th Belmont Stakes

This marks the fourth Belmont win for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running...
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (WKYT) - Mo Donegal has won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

This marks the fourth Belmont win for trainer Todd Pletcher. Mo Donegal finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby, but looked the part of the favorite in Saturday’s showdown. All four of his career wins happened in New York.

Nest, also trained by Pletcher, finished in second. Skippylongstocking finished in third.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike finished in sixth. Mo Donegal paid out $7.20.

