New life jacket loaner station officially opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new life jacket loaner station was officially opened in Richmond in honor of Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt, a Madison County teen who drowned two years ago.

Manny’s mother, Kelly Prewitt, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Lake Reba in Richmond. She teamed up with Kentucky Fish and wildlife to build this station.

The purpose is to make sure nobody near a body of water is left without a life jacket. Prewitt believes her son Manny may have survived if he had one when he drowned in Herrington Lake. But on Friday she said she’s glad she could potentially help save another life.

“It’s a relief to be honest with you. I think he’s up there looking down on us, smiling and overwhelmed by all the love and support that has gone on here today,” Prewitt said.

Prewitt has plans to build a similar station at Herrington Lake.

Fish and Wildlife said they investigate 52 drownings a year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.