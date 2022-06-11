Advertisement

Police: Stray bullet hits car in Lexington, injures girl inside

Lexington police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a girl in the leg.
Lexington police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a girl in the leg.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a girl in the leg.

Police said they were called to East Third St. and Eastern Ave. around 6:00 p.m. Friday where they found a girl shot in the leg.

Police said she was riding in a car with her dad when bullets were fired blocks away near East Sixth and Pemberton. Police said there was a disorder there and the two drove through it.

They said the girl was taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said two houses were also struck on East Sixth.

Officers have not yet made any arrests.

