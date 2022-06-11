Texas A&M 1st to claim CWS spot with 4-3 win over Louisville

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series.

Texas A&M (42-18) is heading to its seventh CWS looking for its first championship.

Louisville (42-21-1) has made five CWS appearances - four of them since 2013 - without a title.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.