Texas A&M 1st to claim CWS spot with 4-3 win over Louisville

Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.
Texas A&M advances to Omaha.
Texas A&M advances to Omaha.(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Dylan Rock drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M beat 12th-seeded Louisville 4-3 to win the College Station Super Regional and become the first team to earn a berth in the College World Series.

Texas A&M (42-18) is heading to its seventh CWS looking for its first championship.

Louisville (42-21-1) has made five CWS appearances - four of them since 2013 - without a title.

