Ally Blake’s Forecast | A conditional storm threat to end the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a little bit of a wet start for some here in Kentucky and some of us could see an increase in storm chances into the day today.

Early Sunday looks similar to yesterday, a few rain showers overnight should pass by mid-morning. Temps start off in the 60s to the upper 70s and low 80s. This will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Temps top out in the mid-80s. Our next weather story comes in late Sunday and Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in central and eastern Kentucky under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. The problem is the models are having a tough time with this disturbance. If we get enough umph we could see some fire up to be strong and/or severe. If the energy caps out, we may not see anything at all. Monday does kick off our heat wave as a strong upper-level high park over the deep south. The Strom Prediction Center has left us in eastern Kentucky under a level 1/5 threat as well. This will take temps into the low to mid-90s this week. Factoring in heat and humidity, most of us could feel well over 100+ degrees. Tuesday will likely be the hottest of the week! This will last until Thursday. Typical summertime showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day. Next weekend temps look to come back down to the 80s with some drier skies.

I hope you all have a great day:)

