Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for abducted 1-year-old in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jaquari was abducted by Darian Javaris Bennett, 38, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington, Georgia.

Authorities say Bennett shot and killed Jaquari’s mother. Her grandmother was also shot and flown to the hospital in critical condition

Two other children inside the home, ages 11 and 12, called 911.

Jaquari is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Bennett is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

They are believed to be in a black 2000 Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city’s northside Tuesday night.
KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64
Lexington police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a girl in the leg.
Police: Stray bullet hits car in Lexington, injures girl inside
UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging launched its "Healthy Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass"...
‘You’ve got to try to catch them at the front end;” UK launches program to educate Kentuckians on memory loss prevention
UK Healthcare facilities getting new safety enhancements

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/12: UK President Eli Capilouto; Ky. Tourism Cabinet Sec. Michael Berry
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher
This image released by O & M Co./DKC shows Hugh Jackman, foreground left, and Sutton Foster...
Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight
severe threat
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A conditional storm threat to end the weekend