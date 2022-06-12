Advertisement

Ballard beats Lexington Catholic 3-2 in title game thriller

The Knights fell just short in their first state championship game.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ballard completed a perfect 39-0 season with a 3-2 win over Lexington Catholic Sunday afternoon in the KHSAA state championship game.

The Bruins are just the third team to complete a perfect season in Kentucky history.

Ballard built a 2-0 lead in the first, before the Knights finally answered in the bottom of the fifth. Kinley Willoughby homered to left field to cut the lead to 2-1.

Ballard added a run in the top of the sixth, but Emily Lammers provided an RBI single in the bottom half to make it a 3-2 game. The Knights put two runners on base with no outs, but the Bruins pulled off a 4-3-6 triple play to end the threat.

After advancing to the state title game for the first time as a program, the 30-7 Knights finish the season as state runner-ups.

