Five teens shot at Big Four Bridge

Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
Five teenagers were shot at Louisville's Big Four Bridge.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five teenagers are being treated for injuries after being shot at the Big Four Bridge Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police Major Brian Kuriger told WAVE News the shooting happened around 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

When 1st Division officers arrived on scene, Kuriger said they found three teenagers who had been shot. They were transported to UofL Hospital for their injuries.

Kuriger said two other teenagers brought themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

LMPD told WAVE News some of the victims have injuries that are life threatening.

Kuriger said officers from other divisions were called to assist with traffic and security, because people were leaving Lynn Family Stadium and Louisville Slugger Field.

This is the second shooting close to the Big Four Bridge in less than a week.

