Kentucky Newsmakers 6/12: UK President Eli Capilouto; Ky. Tourism Cabinet Sec. Michael Berry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto and Kentucky Tourism Cabinet Secretary Michael Berry.

Capilouto is proposing a $5.6 billion budget for the state’s flagship university. He said the spending plan will expand student access and make major investments in financial aid, and said it minimizes tuition and fee hikes and will allow the university to give raises.

UK has been around since 1865, but its mission continues to evolve and grow and Kentuckians are touched border to border by its outreaches in healthcare, education and agriculture. Capilouto joins us to discuss.

The summer travel season is underway, and for some Kentucky venues, it’s their first normal summer season since before the pandemic. Sky-high gasoline prices are causing a lot of families to rethink long road trips and consider vacations and trips closer to home.

In some ways, Kentucky has it all—history, natural beauty, festivals and experiences like the Bourbon Trail and horse farms. But, like every other sector, tourism venues are also hit with workforce challenges. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Michael Berry joins us to talk about those challenges.

