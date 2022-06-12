Advertisement

Large celebration to welcome home Kentucky’s first all-female Honor Flight

The more than 1500 people filling Blue Grass Airport Saturday night experienced quite the range of emotion.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The more than 1500 people filling Blue Grass Airport Saturday night experienced quite the range of emotion.

The more than 130 veterans, on the first all-woman Honor Flight Kentucky, were met with hugs, tears, gifts, and most importantly love from people all over the state.

“As a female veteran I’ve never felt this appreciated for my military service. It was surprising and very emotional. Also just very wonderful to spend the day with all of the other female veterans and hear their stories,” said Navy veteran Davina Warner.

Warner made history Saturday. But more something more important to Warner and the veterans returning from DC, was the airport full of support.

“As soon as we stepped and saw all the people standing there I just started crying. It was so wonderful to see how many people in the commonwealth are supportive of us female veterans.”

From husbands eagerly looking over the crowd for their wives, to the embraces once found. From old friends, to meeting new ones. And maybe most special is the young generation of women in the crowd seeing the celebration first hand.

“I just think it’s important for this one for all of the females to be supporting each other because we’re a strong 60% now and we count,” said one woman in the crowd.

“They’re willing to sacrifice their lives for our freedom and there’s not words to thank them but maybe this is a way we can show them how much we support their sacrifice,” said another.

There are more honor flights scheduled for this fall.

Our own Amber Philpott was also the Emcee of the welcome home celebration.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Lexington police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a girl in the leg.
Police: Stray bullet hits car in Lexington, injures girl inside
Gunfire was reported outside the Fayette County Courthouse after the Jacouri Burns murder trial.
Gunfire reported outside courthouse after Jacouri Burns found not guilty of murder
Crews say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building
Lexington home seriously damaged in fire
Joseph Hicks (Scott Co. Detention Center)
Man enters guilty plea in Scott Co. murder case

Latest News

Lexington Catholic advances to Sunday.
Lexington Catholic advances to state championship game
Texas A&M advances to Omaha.
Texas A&M 1st to claim CWS spot with 4-3 win over Louisville
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running...
Mo Donegal wins the 154th Belmont Stakes
storms
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storms and temps to increase tomorrow