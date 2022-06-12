Advertisement

Protestors at the capitol rally for gun control

WKYT News at 10:00pm (CW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the increase of gun violence in Lexington, and the tragic Uvalde school shooting last month, people are demanding to be heard at the March For Our Lives Rally.

People from all over Kentucky rallied at the state capitol to encourage lawmakers to make changes to stop gun violence.

People held signs as they chanted on the steps of the capitol, saying they will no longer be silent. Speakers at the rally included people from organizations like Moms Demand Action, local students, and people who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Participants say background checks and more restrictions and limitations could make a difference for their communities. And speakers called on Kentucky representatives, saying this is not a time to politicize these recent tragedies, but instead unite and come together.

One of the biggest concerns for Jose Pagan, a local parent, is that the future of his children is at stake.

“Being a parent and seeing the constant decay of life on almost a regular basis, it’s just unfathomable,” said Pagan. “We’re just trying to do as much as we possibly can.”

With the recent gun violence in Fayette county, activists say they’ve had enough and want it to stop.

The rally in Frankfort was one of the many across the country.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city’s northside Tuesday night.
KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64
Lexington police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a girl in the leg.
Police: Stray bullet hits car in Lexington, injures girl inside
UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging launched its "Healthy Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass"...
‘You’ve got to try to catch them at the front end;” UK launches program to educate Kentuckians on memory loss prevention
UK Healthcare facilities getting new safety enhancements

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/12: UK President Eli Capilouto; Ky. Tourism Cabinet Sec. Michael Berry
severe threat
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A conditional storm threat to end the weekend
Embraces shared between veterans and those welcoming them home.
Large celebration to welcome home Kentucky’s first all-female Honor Flight
Lexington Catholic advances to Sunday.
Lexington Catholic advances to state championship game