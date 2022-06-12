Advertisement

Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis


Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Keith made the announcement on his social media accounts Sunday afternoon.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” Keith said in the statement. “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith, 60, burst onto the scene in the early 1990s. His self-titled album was his first release in 1993. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” on his first album was the first of 20 No. 1 singles.

Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So...

Posted by Toby Keith on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city’s northside Tuesday night.
KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Lexington police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a girl in the leg.
Police: Stray bullet hits car in Lexington, injures girl inside
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging launched its "Healthy Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass"...
‘You’ve got to try to catch them at the front end;” UK launches program to educate Kentuckians on memory loss prevention

Latest News

The People’s Market is keeping people's bodies, souls and minds fed.
Lexington Pride Center’s food pantry provides assistance to LGBTQ community, allies
The rally in Frankfort was one of the many across the country. It was started by the 'march for...
Protestors at the capitol rally for gun control
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/12: UK President Eli Capilouto; Ky. Tourism Cabinet Sec. Michael Berry
severe threat
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A conditional storm threat to end the weekend