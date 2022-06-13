Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing man.
Officials issued a Golden Alert for Darrell Carter, 75.
Deputies said he walked into the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area looking for Snake Weed.
We are told Carter has a history of Dementia.
He was last seen wearing a red checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
If you see him you are called to call 606-549-6017.
