Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia(Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing man.

Officials issued a Golden Alert for Darrell Carter, 75.

Deputies said he walked into the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area looking for Snake Weed.

We are told Carter has a history of Dementia.

He was last seen wearing a red checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

If you see him you are called to call 606-549-6017.

