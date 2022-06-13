Advertisement

Crime Stoppers offering more cash to help solve Lexington homicide cases

Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky.

Police said in a statement that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000 over the next three months to unsolved homicides from 2022 in Lexington.

The statement says any tip that leads to an arrest and closure of a 2022 homicide case will receive $2,500.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers say they solved eight homicide cases last year through tips. At the time, the reward for submitting a homicide arrest tip was $1,000. Bluegrass Crime Stoppers say they are concerned about the rise in violence and hope more money will encourage more people to come forward.

“Ultimately, money talks. We understand that people are sacred. We get that,” said Detective Anthony DeLimpo, Lexington Police Dept. “People are scared to come forward when they see something or know something, all the pieces to the puzzle. We’re trying to give them even more of an incentive to come forward.”

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they were able to raise the tip reward due to a recent golf scramble fundraiser that brought about $25,000.

Some members of the community are critical of the new initiative. They tell us they have submitted tips to police in the past but police did not act on those tips.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

