Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From Severe storms to true Summer sizzle

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature storms with a whole lot of sizzle.

The heat is the big issue over the next few days, but we have to discuss the storm chance for today first. Parts of our region are under a Level 2 SLIGHT Risk of severe weather for today. Damaging winds with some large hail will be possible with these storms. Wins is the primary threat from these storms.

As for the heat, it will be here in a big way over the next few days. Let’s break this down!

  • A Heat Advisory is out for Tuesday through Wednesday
  • Actual temperatures will range between 90 and 95 degrees
  • Heat Indices should reach the 100 to 105 during the peak heating hours
  • This is some serious heat that could cause major issues

Take care of each other!

