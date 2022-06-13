KSP: Alabama man killed in I-64 motorcycle crash

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Carter County.

Troopers say Thomas Higgins, 62, from Alabama died after a deer ran into the road and hit the motorcycle. Higgins lost control, and crashed into the guardrail.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near the 161 mile mark of I-64 west near Olive Hill.

Troopers say the impact sent Higgins into the road where he died from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

