Lexington non-profit to support those suffering amid rent crisis through revitalized initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington non-profit is gearing up to try and meet the needs of the community amid growing rent issues within the city. The Catholic Action Center is looking to gather second-chance housing opportunities and provide them to the people who most need it.

Ginny Ramsey says she’s dealing with three to five households a day who are either facing eviction or have already been evicted.

“Nothing is more sacred than knowing you’ve got a home to go home to,” said Ramsey, a co-founder and director of the Catholic Action Center.

Ginny Ramsey says for many in Lexington she’s spoken with - in just the past year - that familiar feeling of comfort has faded.

“The number of households would be 1,200 easy, if we went back and counted it might get a little sad,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says the Catholic Action Center has worked with thousands of people since the eviction moratorium ended in 2021, as rent increases and alternatives are hard to come by.

“It’s a vicious cycle when you’re poor...and because we’re spiraling towards the top of rentals, we’re leaving a lot of people behind,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says it will take a holistic approach from the community.

“There’s some programs available but they’re not nearly enough,” said Ramsey.

So they’re preparing to provide their own support through the Central Kentucky Housing & Homeless Initiative, which was revitalized last year.

″We got a lot of landlords to sign up to say they be second-chance landlords and that they would work with people who have challenges in their background,” Ramsey said.

In the coming weeks, they’re hoping to gather those resources and offer an alternative to those who need it most.

“22 faith communities have already said they want to be part of it,” said Ramsey. “It’s time to make a system, an alternative pathway for those who fall through the cracks of the social services.”

“It’s not just a nice thing to do, we feel it’s our moral obligation,” Ramsey added.

Ramsey says if you are looking to help their efforts, or are in need of help with housing, you should contact the Catholic Action Center by email at caclex2000@gmail.com.

