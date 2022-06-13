Advertisement

Maker’s Mark hosts participants in upcoming Lexington Restaurant Week

Lexington Restaurant Week begins on July 21 and ends on July 31.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the buildup to Lexington Restaurant Week, Maker’s Mark hosted participating chefs, managers and owners that are truly instrumental in making Lexington a fantastic foodie community.

There is so much depth and innovation involved in the Lexington food scene and Tuesday’s trip to Maker’s Mark gave them a chance to share a day together at the distillery.

“Who doesn’t want to come to Maker’s Mark and drink bourbon? It is a great opportunity. It is a beautiful setting. I am seeing a lot of faces that I know,” said Chef Nathan Vorhees from Cole’s and Eppings.

“This has been great to see the room where they do the barrel select. It is nice to see where I have been drinking all this bourbon,” said Chef Justin Cooper from Jean Farris Winery.

“Lexington restaurants are the reason our brand is so successful,” said Maker’s Mark East Region Heritage Manager Thomas Bolton. “Without them pushing and telling people about Maker’s Mark way back when when we were just a Kentucky-only brand, I don’t think we would be able to return the favor the way we did today.”

Lexington Restaurant Week begins on July 21 and ends on July 31. Check out https://lexingtonrestaurantweek.com/

