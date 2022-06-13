Probable case of monkeypox identified in Ohio, department of health reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A probable case of monkeypox has been identified in an Ohio adult, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced Monday.

The infected person is male and is in isolation, he explained. Dr. Vanderhoff did not say where the individual lives or how he might have contracted the virus.

Dr. Vanderhoff says the ODH is currently waiting for confirmation from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of June 10, there were 45 monkeypox cases identified in 15 states and the District of Columbia, the Associated Press reported.

“What I want to emphasize strongly is that monkeypox does not spread easily between people, and so the risk to Ohioans generally is very low,” Dr. Vanderhoff said.

According to the CDC, monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus.

The virus could spread from animals to humans through a bite or scratch of an infected animal, by handling wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals, the CDC officials say.

Human-to-human transmission may happen through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, according to the CDC. Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores, per the CDC.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash, ODH officials explained.

Health department officials recommend that anyone who is experiencing symptoms of an unexplained rash (lesions on any part of the body) contact a healthcare provider as soon as possible. People who are feeling ill should stay home. Persons who only have flu-like symptoms without rash should get tested for COVID-19, according to the ODH.

People who are ill should wear a mask when seeking care or if they are not able to isolate themselves from others, per the ODH.

The CDC recommends following these precautions to prevent infection with the monkeypox virus:

Avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs).

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that have been in contact with a sick animal.

Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.

Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a two-dose vaccine for monkeypox, according to the CDC.

The U.S. government has 72,000 doses of the vaccine and will get 300,000 more doses from its manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic, over the next several weeks, the Associated Press said in a report citing Dawn O’Connell with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

