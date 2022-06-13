Advertisement

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges.

Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday.

They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.

Police say he resisted arrest and yelled.

Hoffman is facing several charges including disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city’s northside Tuesday night.
KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64
Motorcycle Crash
KSP: Alabama man killed in I-64 motorcycle crash
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor

Latest News

Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Fire Truck
Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire
Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an...
Crime Stoppers offering more cash to help solve Lexington homicide cases
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business