Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges.

Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday.

They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.

Police say he resisted arrest and yelled.

Hoffman is facing several charges including disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

