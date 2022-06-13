Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business.
It happened just before 7 Monday morning at Old World Timber on Versailles Road.
Police say an employee stabbed a co-worker twice in the chest.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run.
Police are still investigating what led up to the attack.
