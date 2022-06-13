Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a fire in Winchester.

Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday.

They say eight people were living inside the home. One of those eight people was taken to the hospital with “extreme” burns.

Firefighters don’t know what caused the fire yet, but they think it started on the home’s second floor. We’re told the inside of the home is gutted.

This is a developing story.

