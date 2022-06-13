Advertisement

Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a fire in Winchester.

Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday. 

They say eight people were living inside the home.  One of those eight people was taken to the hospital with “extreme” burns.

Firefighters don’t know what caused the fire yet, but they think it started on the home’s second floor. We’re told the inside of the home is gutted.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
One man is dead after colliding with an SUV on the city’s northside Tuesday night.
KSP: One dead after motorcycle crash on I-64
Motorcycle Crash
KSP: Alabama man killed in I-64 motorcycle crash
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business
The 10-month-old little boy will be an organ donor to help others.
‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor

Latest News

Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested...
Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested
Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an...
Crime Stoppers offering more cash to help solve Lexington homicide cases
One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business