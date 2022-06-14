Advertisement

CHI Saint Joseph Health reports potential exposure of patients’ private information

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CHI Saint Joseph Health is notifying patients that their private information might have been exposed.

CHI Saint Joseph Health says one of their vendor partners, MCG Health, informed them of a cybersecurity event that may have exposed some of our patients’ protected health information. According to a press release, MCG determined on March 25, 2022, that an unauthorized party had previously obtained personal information that matched data stored on MCG’s systems.

The data included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender.

CHI Saint Joseph Health says they were notified by MCG on April 22, 2022 that some of their patients’ data may have been involved in the cybersecurity event.

In the press release, CHI Saint Joseph Health says they were “hopeful that the information had not been accessed or disclosed. However, after additional analysis, we determined on May 11, 2022 that there is a likelihood that the protected health information of some of our patients may have been compromised.”

They say MCG will be notifying impacted patients via mailed letter.

MCG is offering identity protection and credit monitoring services for two years at no cost to any impacted patients. They are also managing a call center to answer questions related to the event. The call center may be reached at 1-866-475-7221 Monday – Friday, 6 am to 8 pm PT; Saturday – Sunday, 8 am to 5 pm PT.

Additional information can also be found on MCG’s website here.

