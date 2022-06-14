Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat Wave Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A massive heat wave continues to engulf our region and it has a few more days left in the tank before much better weather moves in. The pattern that follows that is still up in the air with more heat and normal set to battle it out around here.

Ok, let’s do this heat wave thing:

TODAY

This looks like the core of the heat wave.

Highs will be around 100 in the western half of the state with low and middle 90s central and east.

Heat index values across the state will be between 100 and 110 degrees. Local heat index numbers may approach 115 in the west. Wow!

There’s still a storm risk but most stay dry.

WEDNESDAY

The numbers are likely to come down a few degrees from Tuesday.

Highs of 95-100 in the west and 90-95 east.

Heat index values will still be in the 100-110 category.

There’s the chance for a storm or two to go up, especially in the south and east. That can cut into temps.

THURSDAY

A cold front drops in from the northwest late in the day.

Showers and storms will be around in scattered fashion.

Highs ahead of this front will still be in the 90-95 degree range with a heat index around 100 or so.

FRIDAY

Feels much better as we break the real deal heat as the front moves through.

This brings a line of storms dropping in from north to south.

The storms don’t look widespread, but a few could be strong or severe.

The temps behind this go well below normal for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.