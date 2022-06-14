Advertisement

Fayette Co. teachers to get 3% raise on base salary

(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pay raises are coming for Fayette County school employees.

The school board is moving forward with the increases.

Contract employees will see a 3% raise on their base salary and hourly workers will also see an increase.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, since 2008, Fayette County Public Schools has only seen a .4% increase in the average teacher salary.

Fayette County teachers originally asked for a 5% raise.

