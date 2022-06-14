Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat wave continues

The steam continues
The steam continues(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat & humidity will be back again today!

We are still a week away from the official beginning of Summer. No one told Mother Nature because we have plenty of Summer heat already out there. It says a whole lot about the air around us when temperatures at 6 AM are still flirting with 80 degrees. That’s exactly what we had out there on Tuesday morning! You should expect highs to reach 90 to 95 degrees with Heat Index values climbing into the 102-108 range. Numbers like this are dangerous!

I can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. This would be the typical Summer pop-up storm variety. When you consider the high level of humidity with some showers & storms, you might get some very heavy rainfall.

At the end of the week, a cold front will finally enter the region. It should bring our temperatures back down to normal and below. Most of you will see those highs fall to the 70s by the weekend. This is a much-needed break from the heat.

Take care of each other!

