Lexington opens cooling centers amid heat wave

Multiple cooling centers have been opened in Lexington amid this week's heat wave.
Multiple cooling centers have been opened in Lexington amid this week’s heat wave. A room at the Tates Creek Golf Course at 1400 Gainesway Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooling centers have been opened in Lexington amid this week’s heat wave.

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat wave continues

“When our summer temperatures reach into the 90′s, and our heat index gets even higher, it is important for everyone to be safe outdoors,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “I encourage everyone to stay hydrated, find shade if possible, and rest frequently if outdoors for extended periods. If anyone needs access to a cool, indoor space during the day, please take advantage of our cooling centers.”

Residents needing a cool place to stay during the day are invited to come to either of the city’s two locations to cool off from Tuesday, June 14, through Thursday, June 16.

  • The Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • A room at the Tates Creek Golf Course at 1400 Gainesway Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

Lextran is offering free rides to Lexington residents to any of the cooling centers. Residents should tell the bus driver they are traveling to a cooling center.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Heat Plan has been activated due to the extreme heat warning. This plan will remain in effect through the evening of Friday, June 17. The plan is activated anytime temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees and it also relaxes access to emergency shelters.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, schedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

