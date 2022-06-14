Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Madison County.

According to the coroner, the crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond.

The coroner says a 33-year-old motorcyclist from Madison County was killed.

The man’s name has not been released yet.

The coroner did not have the details of the crash. We are checking with Kentucky State Police for more information and we’ll keep you updated.

