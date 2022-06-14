Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Madison County.

According to the coroner, the crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond.

The coroner says a 33-year-old motorcyclist from Madison County was killed.

The man’s name has not been released yet.

The coroner did not have the details of the crash. We are checking with Kentucky State Police for more information and we’ll keep you updated.

