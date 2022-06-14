Advertisement

New summer youth program trying to prevent gun violence in Lexington

New summer youth program trying to prevent gun violence in Lexington
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of kids in Lexington are participating in a new summer youth program.

‘It Takes A Village’ is aimed at preventing gun violence among youth and young adults in the city. The goal is to encourage young people to be all they can be and say no to guns.

Tuesday morning, about 50 kids gathered inside UK’s Esports Gaming Center with their eyes on One Lexington’s executive director Devine Carama. A fun conversation about who’s the hottest hip-hop artist quickly turned into the importance of language.

Carama says many of the kids In the program have witnessed gun violence. He told them not to even joke about guns, pointing out the devastating consequences gun violence can have on the community.

“They do it in jest and joking, not even realizing what they’re saying. It might be ‘gang-gang.’ They see an ambulance drive by and they say, ‘somebody done caught a body,’ just joking. They don’t mean anything by it. But when normalizing that kind of language they become desensitized to that. To me when you become desensitized to anything you no longer have the ability to rise up and make change. We don’t want this to be normal,” Carama said.

The summer program will teach kids conflict resolution. It’ll also feature college tours, movies at the lyric theater, games, and community events. Carama says the program is in need of more volunteers.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business
Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday
Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire
A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested...
Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory...
Beshear names members of Ky. cannabis advisory committee
The crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond.
Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Multiple cooling centers have been opened in Lexington amid this week’s heat wave. A room at...
Lexington opens cooling centers amid heat wave
Hall of Fame coach Gail Goestenkors, center, has announced her retirement from on-court coaching.
UK’s Goestenkors ends on-court coaching career