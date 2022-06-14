Advertisement

Police: Man shot outside shopping plaza in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.
Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.

Police said they responded around 6:45 Tuesday evening to a report of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We’re told police don’t have any information to release on a suspect and they’re working to determine why the person was shot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

