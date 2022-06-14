Road crews making safety changes as excessive heat continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat definitely seems to be deterring folks from the Bluegrass Fair on Tuesday.

But the die-hard fans, and some parents who already told their kids yes, are there and started looking for water as soon as they walked through the gates.

While the fair runs through the evenings, it’s still really hot out. And this heat is now changing schedules for road crews in one of their busiest seasons.

“The asphalt temperature can get north of 140 degrees when the air temperature is in the mid-90s,” highway technician superintendent Brandon McIntosh said.

While we can only imagine how hot it is on a construction site McIntosh and his crews know firsthand.

“You could see someone have heat stroke, heat exhaustion. There’s a lot of dangers when you work in excessive heat,” McIntosh said.

So that means McIntosh has had to make many safety changes this week.

“For instance, this morning, we had a 24-inch pipe to put in. We had to prep yesterday, so we could get it in early while the temperature was still low,” McIntosh said. “Also, our flaggers that do our traffic control, we’re doubling them up. They’re working in 20-to-30-minute intervals, then we’re swapping them out so they can cool off and hydrate and try not to expose them for long period of times.”

Crews will do their best to work early mornings and nights. But as McIntosh describes, this is also their busy season.

“Obviously it’s going to slow us down a little bit because we have to prep. And make sure we’re being safe, and our employees are staying hydrated and not exposed to the elements too long. But we do what we have to do to continue on,” McIntosh said.

Like the road crews, the fair will be operating Tuesday evening.

