Advertisement

Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & India Jones: Balsamic beef steak pasta (June 14, 2022)

Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & India Jones: Balsamic beef steak pasta (June 14, 2022)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with Amber Kennoy and India Jones (June 14, 2022)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55746/balsamic-beef-steak-pasta

BALSAMIC BEEF STEAK PASTA

Conceived by rancher and blogger, Cassidy Johnston, this down-home pasta dish is full of flavor and chock-full of spring vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1-1/4 cups balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 fresh red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 5 cups cooked penne pasta (about 8 ounces uncooked)
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • Chopped fresh basil (optional)

COOKING:

  • Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat; simmer over medium heat 12 to 15 minutes or until reduced to 3/4 cup. Stir in sugar; set aside.
  • Season beef Top Sirloin Steak with 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and garlic powder. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Carve steak into thin slices; keep warm.
  • Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon oil in medium saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add shallot and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in asparagus and bell pepper; cook 8 minutes until vegetables are al dente.
  • Add cooked pasta, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to vegetables; cook 3 to 4 minutes until vegetables and pasta are heated through; toss in parmesan cheese. Serve sliced steak over pasta mixture; drizzle with balsamic glaze. Garnish with basil, as desired.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

  • Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
  • Separate raw meat from other foods.
  • Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
  • Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
  • Wash all produce prior to use.
  • Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
  • Refrigerate food promptly.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Lexington business. It happened just...
Suspect accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business
Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday
Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire
A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested...
Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops on Monday, April 7, 2014,...
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Victor Puente: Barbecue chipotle burgers (June 9, 2022)
Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Victor Puente: Barbecue chipotle burgers (June 9, 2022)
WATCH | Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Victor Puente: Barbecue chipotle burgers (June 9, 2022)
Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Kristen Kennedy: Tangy lime grilled top round steak (June 7, 2022)
Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Alison Smith talk about how to pick a great steak (June. 2, 2022)