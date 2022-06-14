Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & India Jones: Balsamic beef steak pasta (June 14, 2022)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55746/balsamic-beef-steak-pasta
BALSAMIC BEEF STEAK PASTA
Conceived by rancher and blogger, Cassidy Johnston, this down-home pasta dish is full of flavor and chock-full of spring vegetables.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1-1/4 cups balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
- 1/2 cup minced shallot
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 fresh red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 5 cups cooked penne pasta (about 8 ounces uncooked)
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- Chopped fresh basil (optional)
COOKING:
- Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat; simmer over medium heat 12 to 15 minutes or until reduced to 3/4 cup. Stir in sugar; set aside.
- Season beef Top Sirloin Steak with 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and garlic powder. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Carve steak into thin slices; keep warm.
- Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon oil in medium saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add shallot and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in asparagus and bell pepper; cook 8 minutes until vegetables are al dente.
- Add cooked pasta, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to vegetables; cook 3 to 4 minutes until vegetables and pasta are heated through; toss in parmesan cheese. Serve sliced steak over pasta mixture; drizzle with balsamic glaze. Garnish with basil, as desired.
SAFE HANDLING TIPS:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
