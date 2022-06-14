Advertisement

UK’s Goestenkors ends on-court coaching career

Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer resigns as assistant coach
Hall of Fame coach Gail Goestenkors, center, has announced her retirement from on-court coaching.(Eddie Justice | Eddie Justice/UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gail Goestenkors, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer who has been a head coach at Texas and Duke, has announced her retirement from on-court coaching duties.

Goestenkors is expected to remain with the Kentucky women’s basketball program in an off-court support position, the school announced on Tuesday.

As head coach of Duke (1992-2007), Goestenkors led the Blue Devils to seven consecutive 30-win seasons, five straight ACC championships, four Final Fours and two national championship games. Goestenkors finished her Duke tenure with a 396-99 record.

She became the head coach at Texas in 2007, where in five seasons led the Longhorns to five NCAA Tournaments and three 20-win seasons.

Goestenkors was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

After one season as the associate head coach at Central Michigan, Goestenkors joined Kyra Elzy’s staff at UK, where she helped the Wildcats claim the 2022 SEC Tournament title and develop Rhyne Howard into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

UK will begin a national search to find a third full-time assistant coach.

