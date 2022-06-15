Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our early season heatwave continues to bake the bluegrass state and this has another day or so to go before we change it up. While the weekend feels much better, the heat tries to snap back for a bit next week.

Let’s do this breakdown thing again:

TODAY

The numbers will be similar to what we had on Tuesday.

Highs of 95-100 in the west and 90-95 east.

Heat index values will still be in the 100-110 category.

THURSDAY

Highs are still 90-95 for most of the state with a heat index down from today. It will still feel 100-105 for many.

A cold front drops in from the northwest late in the day.

Showers and storms will be around in scattered fashion.

The Storm Prediction Center has the east back into the low-end threat for a few severe storms.

FRIDAY

Feels much better as the massive heat wave starts to breakdown.

Of course, feeling better is a relative term to where we have been. It’s still pretty steamy ahead of the front.

This brings a line of storms dropping in from north to south.

The storms don’t look widespread, but a few could be strong.

Temps over the weekend come way down and will go below normal for many. This is a taste of some of the good stuff, but it’s only temporary. Heat quickly builds back in from the west early next week, but to what extent?

