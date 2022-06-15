Advertisement

Construction workers taking extra precautions while working outside in extreme heat

A lot of folks are taking every opportunity to stay out of the heat, but some still have to work outside in the hot sun.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of folks are taking every opportunity to stay out of the heat, but some still have to work outside in the hot sun.

On days like this, sitting poolside may seem ideal.

“Putting this cultured stone on the outside of the spa,” Dylan Sanders said.

But before the splash, comes the shaping.

“You’ve got to find a good pattern for everything to end up the same height. Keep all the joints space a half inch,” Sanders said.

This mason takes his job and the sun seriously.

“I can definitely tell if I haven’t drank enough water,” Sanders said.

On the front porch, Ryan Sweeney chased the shade.

“You start on one side and stay away from the sun and work your way around the house, out of the sun’s way, so you’re not sitting there baking in the heat all day,” Sweeney said.

He takes breaks for hydration.

“Water and Gatorade and stay away from the pop,” Sweeney said.

The closet contractors seek shelter inside.

“You take it up two flights of stairs, but then you come back out and it’s even hotter because you’re used to the air conditioning,” closet contractor Jonathan Sizemore said.

Their key is wearing the right clothes.

“You’ve just got to tough it out,” Sizemore said.

They beat the heat, so the closets can be moved into and the pool is filled.

The workers said on a day like Wednesday, the inside of their Porta Potties can exceed 100 degrees.

