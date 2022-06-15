Advertisement

Deadly crash shuts down part of New Circle Road

Deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington
Deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the outer loop of New Circle Road at Nicholasville Road. Police say a motorcycle collided with a passenger car. One person in the car was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where they later died. The victim has not been identified.

CRU is still on the scene of the crash. The outer loop of New Circle Road is shut down as crews investigate the crash.

