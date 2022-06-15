Advertisement

EMS workers seeing rise in calls about heat-related illnesses

These extreme temperatures have EMS workers running on a lot of calls about patients suffering...
These extreme temperatures have EMS workers running on a lot of calls about patients suffering from a heat-related illness.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy Wednesday afternoon for Georgetown-Scott County EMS. In the last four days, paramedics here have answered 8-10 calls regarding a heat-related illness.

If these extreme temperatures remain steady, they expect these types of calls to rise.

“Certain medications make people more susceptible to heat related emergencies,” said Robert Ball, a paramedic with Georgetown Scott County EMS.

Ball was restocking his ambulance, making sure he has enough items to cool a person off, if it’s needed.

Lexington emergency room doctors preparing for heat-related illnesses

“The goal is to bring their temperature down without bringing it down too fast,” Ball said.

Corey Wood, the assistant director of the Georgetown-Scott County EMS, said most heat-related calls are from people working outside.

“Usually, yard work is the big one. People going out in their yard spending way too much time outside in the heat,” Wood said.

“In the last seven days we’ve had 12 patients treated by our ambulances for heat-related emergencies,” Lexington firefighter Holly Buchenroth said.

Buchenroth said their firefighters are prepared to fight the heat. They have ice water for the crew on standby, and cold, wet towels for patients who may need to fight heat exhaustion.

Firefighters are restocking emergency kits for the next heat-related run and it could happen at night.

“Yes, there have been several heat runs at night. My suspicion is that they were experiencing those symptoms during the day,” Buchenroth said.

If need be, the Lexington Fire Department has a trailer that can be used as a cooling center for their firefighters and paramedics. During times like this, it may be needed.

House fires inside can reach 1,600 degrees, not to mention the heavy, thick gear they have to wear.

Lexington firefighters say the heat has suspended some fire training exercises.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police are investigating a shooting at Tates Creek Centre.
Man shot outside shopping plaza in Lexington, police say
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
The crash happened Tuesday morning on US 421, near Battlefield Park, south of Richmond.
Motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Lexington
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

A death investigation is underway in Laurel County. The sheriff’s office says a 23-month-old...
Young child drowns in Kentucky pool
The Review Board considers substantiated complaints made against officers: cases where the...
Gorton appoints civilians to police disciplinary review board
Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave
WATCH | Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave
Police said the man suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and...
Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing blind, deaf man