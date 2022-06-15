Advertisement

Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave

With temperatures on the rise, Fayette Healing & Air says they have received a record number of...
With temperatures on the rise, Fayette Healing & Air says they have received a record number of calls this week.
By India Jones
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With temperatures on the rise, Fayette Heating & Air says they have received a record number of calls this week.

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle sticks around

The company says that most calls are from frozen AC units, which means frost is accumulating on the back wires of your air conditioning unit.

Fayette Heating & Air has a 50-mile radius service area outside of Fayette County. Records indicate that they haven’t seen numbers like this since the summer of 2018.

Service manager Nate Isaacs explains says there is a way to avoid the high repair costs.

“The biggest thing you want to look out for is the temperature on your thermostat,” said Isaacs. “So, if you notice that the temperature starts to drift away from the set point, that would be a concern. Now, that being said, air conditioning units are not walk-in coolers. So, they will not hold a temperature of 65 degrees when it’s 95 degrees outside.”

Issacs believes his biggest problem isn’t the machine, it’s the concern for his employees. So, to combat the heat, Issacs makes sure his crews carry a case of cold water at all times.

