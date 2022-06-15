Georgetown College creates fundraiser for golf program
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College has announced a fundraising campaign to support the varsity golf program.
More than $19,000 has been raised so far.
Last week, we told you how the college cut five teams for financial reasons.
The college’s goal is to raise $100,000 to cover team operations for two years.
You can donate online. The deadline is July 15.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.