Georgetown College creates fundraiser for golf program

Georgetown College has held two vaccination clinics on its main campus so far.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College has announced a fundraising campaign to support the varsity golf program.

More than $19,000 has been raised so far.

Last week, we told you how the college cut five teams for financial reasons.

The college’s goal is to raise $100,000 to cover team operations for two years.

You can donate online. The deadline is July 15.

