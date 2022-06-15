Georgetown College creates fundraiser for golf program

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College has announced a fundraising campaign to support the varsity golf program.

More than $19,000 has been raised so far.

Last week, we told you how the college cut five teams for financial reasons.

The college’s goal is to raise $100,000 to cover team operations for two years.

You can donate online. The deadline is July 15.

