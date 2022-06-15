Gorton appoints civilians to police disciplinary review board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of the civilians who will sit on Lexington’s police disciplinary review board have been announced.

Mayor Linda Gorton has appointed Allison Connelly and Darlene Barber, and named Father Jim Sichko as an alternate.

This is the first time civilians have been part of the board.

“I made this a priority as we worked out a collective bargaining contract with our police. Now the police and administration are taking a big step forward to improve police accountability and transparency,” Gorton said.

The appointments must be confirmed by the Urban County Council. Gorton said she chose appointees who are fair-minded, ethical and objective.

Connelly is an attorney who has led the city’s Ethics Commission and served on the Lexington-Fayette Human Rights Commission.

Barber is an employee of the state Personnel Cabinet who has served as co-chair of the Minority Business Expo and as recording secretary of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Lexington Alumnae Chapter.

Father Jim Sichko is a papal missionary of mercy, a group of 700 priests from around the world, including several from the United States, who were appointed directly by Pope Francis to “go forth and do good deeds.”

The Review Board considers substantiated complaints made against officers: cases where the Police Chief has declined to propose sanction(s); or cases where an officer has rejected the Chief’s recommended discipline charge(s) and proposed sanction(s).

The board’s recommendations are forwarded to the Chief for further action.

