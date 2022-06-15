Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle sticks around

Temperatures run well above average.
Temperatures run well above average.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat and humidity will make for another nasty day!

We’ll likely see highs run in the low to mid-90s again this afternoon. You consider the humidity and we have ourselves another sweltering day across Kentucky. You’ll find the Heat Index likely runs 105-110 on the extreme side. This is why we have a Heat Advisory out for the entire area. Thursday looks just as steamy as all the days leading up to this point.

A cold front will finally make a move on Kentucky and bring us some much cooler air. Showers & storms will arrive in the region on Friday because of the front. It will sweep through the region to bring the best change we have had this entire week. Those temperatures will drop to the mid and upper-80s on Friday. It’ll get even cooler for the weekend. During that time we will see our highs run around 80 degrees. That means some of you could drop down a couple more degrees and reach the 70s.

This run with cooler air will be short-lived. Another push of ridiculously hot temperatures will be back by Monday. Highs will reach the low and mid-90s again. Could we see something even hotter? That’s something I am considering! There’s a shot at making it to 100 actual degrees. Clearly, that is something we will keep watching!

Take care of each other!

